TNB wins prestigious Brand of the Year 2020 award

KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) was conferred the prestigious Brand of the Year 2020 award at the World Branding Awards held in London recently.

In a statement today, the national electricity corporation said it was the only brand that was accorded this recognition under the energy-power awards category for Malaysia.

This win marked the fourth time that TNB had emerged as the lead in the category, having won in 2014, 2018 and 2019.

The World Branding Awards is the premier awards programme of the World Branding Forum, a global non-profit organisation based in London.

“More than 400 brands from over 45 countries were named ‘Brand of the Year’ in the 2020-2021 World Branding Awards, which recognised the innovative and creative ways the successful brands have managed to remain distinct and relevant to their consumers over the past year,” it said.

TNB’s chief executive officer and president Datuk Ir. Baharin Din said that the latest award reflected the collective efforts of the company’s 35,000 strong employees who went the extra mile to keep the lights on for approximately 10 million customers.

“We will continue to establish better engagement with our customers to be able to hear their concerns and ensure that they are adequately addressed.

“We will also seek to further enhance relationships with all stakeholders,” he added.- Bernama