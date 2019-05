PUTRAJAYA: In order to stop the scourge of terrorism, the issue of Israeli violence against Palestinians needs to be addressed, says Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Speaking at the 9th annual grand iftar, organised by the Palestinian Cultural Organisation Malaysia, the Prime Minister said, for as long as Palestine does not see justice, the Middle East will forever be mired in conflict. This he said will give rise to terrorism and militancy.

“The international community must find a solution to the displaced Palestinians and return them to their rightful place, which is illegally occupied by Israel now.

“Terrorism begets terrorism, and Israel’s hostility towards Palestine is terrorism,“ said Mahathir.

Mahathir said nations that continue to support Israel have to realise this inconvenient truth, and that there is nothing vague or ambiguous about the plight of the Palestinians.

“Nations who defend human rights turn a blind eye to the atrocities committed by Israel. Standing up for Palestine is a moral obligation and Malaysia will continue to condemn Israel for its aggression,” he said.

Also present at the event were Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution and former Palestinian Islamic Organisation (Hamas) head Khalid Mishal.

Mahathir also presented 140 scholarships to Palestinians valued at RM11.4 million.