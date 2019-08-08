Tobacco Act to be reviewed to include new products

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry plans to introduce new legislation as part of its comprehensive review of the Tobacco Act.

Its minister Datuk Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said it would be a “new Act” as the ministry is looking at all new products in the market at present that come under its preview.

He said for example vape products, that may not contain nicotine, might contain other toxins that could come under the Act.

“The Act will be presented to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for review at the end of this month.

“At the beginning of next year it will be presented to Cabinet,“ Dzulkefly said told reporters after officiating the 17th Urological Association of Asia Congress, but did not give a time frame when it will be tabled in Parliament yesterday.

He said the ministry is doing a careful study on vape products containing toxin as it has information from around the world which it must look into.

He also pointed out that the smuggling of cigarettes does not come under his ministry but under the Customs Department.

Dzulkefly said the ministry would take stern action against anyone selling vape products that contain nicotine.

Nicotine comes under the Poisons Act and is a controlled item. He said vape products that contain nicotine currently comes under the Poisons Act.

The ministry is looking beyond the provisions of Poisons Act. He said the new version of the Tobacco Act which will be more comprehensive and more embracing.