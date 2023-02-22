Tobacco, alcoholic beer products smuggling among the focus of Dewan Rakyat today

KUALA LUMPUR: Issues surrounding the smuggling of tobacco and alcoholic beer products are among the matters that will be brought up during today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

Based on the Order Paper, that question will be asked by Datuk Wan Saifulruddin Wan Jan (PN-Tasek Gelugor) during the Questions for Oral Answers session, including the estimated loss of excise duty, sales tax and import duty due to these activities.

Meanwhile, Fong Kui Lun (PH-Bukit Bintang) will ask the Women, Family and Community Development Minister to state the strict actions taken by the ministry regarding the rise in child abuse cases in child care centres throughout the country.

Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (PN-Kubang Kerian) will ask the Agriculture and Food Security Minister to state the latest status of the Large-Scale Smart Padi Field (Smart SSB) programme that was implemented previously.

Also, Lim Guan Eng (PH-Bagan) will ask the Finance Minister to state the main reasons for the strengthening of the Ringgit after the establishment of the Unity Government against the US and Singapore dollar as well as the Indonesian Rupiah and its impact on the economy and inflation.

After the question and answer session, the ministers will wind up the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address according to their respective ministries. - Bernama