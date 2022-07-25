Tobacco Bill now revised to those born after 2007: KJ

PETALING JAYA: The proposed Tobacco and Smoking Control Bill’s age limit for the ban on the sale of tobacco and vape products will be adjusted to those born after 2007, and not 2005.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the latest amendment was made after considering views gathered during stakeholder engagement sessions.

“This is to provide the government additional time to develop a more comprehensive implementation plan and enforcement measures along with better community education,” he said.

Khairy has been pushing for the Tobacco and Smoking Control Bill in line with efforts to make Malaysia a tobacco-free country by 2040.

He said cigarette smoking would cost the government RM8 billion to treat lung cancer, heart problems and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease by 2030.