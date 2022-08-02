Tobacco Control Bill referred to parliamentary select committee

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat today passed a motion to refer the Control of Tobacco Product and Smoking Bill which targets the Generation End Game (GEG) for smoking by 2040 to a parliamentary select committee.

The committee comprising 13 government and opposition MPs will be chaired by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

The government MPs in the committee are Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim (BN-Baling), Datuk Mohd Nizar Zakaria (BN-Parit), Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (BN-Pengerang), Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (Bersatu-Masjid Tanah), Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (PAS-Pasir Mas) and Lukanisman Awang Sauni (GPS-Sibuti).

The opposition representatives involved Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen (PH-Bandar Kuching), R. Sivarasa (PH-Sungai Buloh), Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad (PH-Kuala Selangor), Datuk Seri Madius Tangau (UPKO-Tuaran), Datuk Ignatius Dorell Leiking (Warisan-Penampang) and Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir (Pejuang-Jerlun).

Khairy said the proposal was made based on Standing Order 54 (2) to hand over the Bill to the committee concerned.

He said to enable the committee made recommendations to study the enforcement part of the Bill, and to propose any improvements if necessary should be subject to the laws in force now.

At the same time, it is to study the clauses on penalty for offences as well as improvement proposals to regulate tobacco products, smoking substances, tobacco replacement products or smoking devices in a month.

The Special Select Committee can extend the period if necessary but it should not exceed the first day of the Third Meeting, Fifth Term, 14th Parliament,” he said when tabling the motion.

According to the him. the committee can invited any parties such as MPs, legal and constitutional experts, non-governmental organisations and civil society and other individuals to attend the Special Select Committee meetings from time to time.

Earlier, Khairy when winding up the debate on the bill said he wanted to deeply fine tune it to get the support all parties.

“Better when the house (Bill) is ready, there would not be any more need to amend, let it be as complete as possible,” he said.

However, Khairy hopes the Bill would be the first agenda in the Order of Business at the Dewan Rakyat session in October.

“I wouldn’t say it’s being delayed but it’s being referred and I agree that when we present it later, in good conscience and we can all agree,“ he said.

A total of 12 Members of Parliament debated the bill which raised the issue of individual fundamental rights and the possibility of abuse of power in enforcement.

The sitting continues tomorrow. - Bernama