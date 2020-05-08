Today’s fake news list

KUALA LUMPUR: The following is the morning update from the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) Quick Response Team on countering fake news on Covid-19 on social media.

1. The National Security Council (MKN) denies having provided advisory service to certain quarters on Garis Panduan Pembukaan Semula Kuil-kuil Hindu di Malaysia (Guide to Reopening of Hindu Temples in Malaysia.

2. The Selayang Municipal Council (MPS) denies having placed an advertisement calling for interviews for recruitment of workers for the Selayang Wholesale Market on May 8, 2020, at 2 pm at Dewan Sri Siantan Jalan Sungai Tua. MPS explains it has not received nor approved any application to conduct job interviews as claimed. A check has revealed that the contact number which came with the fake advertisement is inactive and unreachable. The public is advised to surf the website www.mps.gov.my or the MPS social site and contact the MPS hotline at 1-800-222-677 for enquiries and confirmation of information.

- Bernama