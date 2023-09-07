Toddler dies after being hit by car outside her house

KEMAMAN: A toddler died after she was hit by a four-wheel-drive vehicle driven by her cousin in front of the latter’s house in Kampung Darat Kolam, Kerteh here yesterday.

Kemaman district police chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan said the victim, 17-month-old Syaza Syazwina Zahra Mohd Sazali, died on the spot of serious head injuries.

“Police received a call on the incident at 8.30 pm. Preliminary investigations show that the vehicle was driven by her 19-year-old cousin, who lives next door. She does not have a driving licence.

“The car was parked in front of the house and the driver was said to be reversing it to go to her father-in-law’s house in Rasau, Dungun,“ he said in a statement today.

Hanyan said the driver did not realise that the toddler had strayed out of her house and was behind the vehicle then.

“The body has been sent to Hospital Kemaman for a post-mortem and the case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,“ he said. - Bernama