LABUAN: A toddler died after plunging into the sea from a wooden house at Kg Patau Patau 1 water village late yesterday afternoon.

The two-month-old boy, Muhamad Aidan Hakimi Mohd Reduan, slipped from the ‘under construction balcony’ and was found floating by his uncle who had just returned from work.

According to a preliminary investigation, the boy was playing on the balcony at his grandmother’s house and was being looked after by his 20-year-old aunty.

“The boy was left to his aunty as the parent went to the bank in downtown ... when the boy was playing on the balcony, which is not gated, she did not realise the boy had plunged into the sea until the uncle came home.

“The uncle upon seeing the boy was floating underneath the house, had tried to save him but to no avail ... and he decided to send him to the hospital, but sadly, the boy was pronounced dead a short time later,” said the Labuan police chief Supt. Muhamad Farid Ahmad today.

The boy’s family have not yet been quizzed by detectives but police have said they believe the incident was a tragic accident and the case is being investigated as sudden death.

The incident was lodged by the boy’s father at 6.58pm the same day. — Bernama