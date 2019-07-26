Toddler drowns in bucket at nursery

SHAH ALAM: A nine-month-old boy drowned in a bucket of water in a toilet of a nursery here last Wednesday, and the police arrested the owner of the care centre last night.

Shah Alam District Police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said today one of the three caregivers at the nursery found the toddler head-first in the bucket at 1.45pm while the 30-year-old owner and the caregivers were engaged in an angling activity for the children in a room.

They rushed the boy to a clinic in Jalan Kebun and then took him to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang, but he was pronounced dead at 4pm, he said in a statement.

Baharudin said the post-mortem did not show any sign of physical abuse on the boy.

He said it was only 10 days earlier that the boy’s 37-year-old mother had started sending him to the nursery which takes care of 10 children.

He said the police are investigating the case under the Child Act 2001 for negligence. — Bernama