Togetherness among Sabahans, a true reflection of Keluarga Malaysia spirit: PM

KOTA KINABALU: The diverse ethnic groups in Sabah that can sit together at one table reflects the true spirit and aspirations of the Keluarga Malaysia concept, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaacob.

Ismail Sabri said he was proud to see unity and understanding among the various races in the state because that was the spirit of Keluarga Malaysia that should be continued to be emphasised in this country.

He said Sabah people’s openness in fostering inter-racial harmony could establish a big family that was able to face whatever challenges that lie ahead.

“As the Kadazan saying goes ‘Osusa Toi Asanang Tomoi-mo Mi-i-so’, which means during good or bad times, we will continue to stay united as a Keluarga Malaysia. This is my ultimate hope.

“When I introduced the Keluarga Malaysia concept, the people of Sabah were all smiles because the basic value of unity in diversity is ingrained in the life of the Keluarga Malaysia in this state,” he said when launching the Sabah-level “Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia” (AKM) tour at the Sabah International Convention Centre, here today.

Also present were Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor; Deputy Chief Ministers Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan and Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam; Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee; state Cabinet ministers and senior ministry officials.

On the AKM tour, Ismail Sabri said it was part of the government’s efforts to fulfil the aspirations of the people who want their well-being and welfare continue to be protected.

“I hope Keluarga Malaysia in Sabah will take advantage of the facilities provided and appreciate the true meaning of the Keluarga Malaysia Aspirations which guarantee the harmony and well-being of Keluarga Malaysia,” he said.

Several interesting, fun and beneficial activities have been lined up for visitors at the three-day event which starts daily at 9 am until May 22.

Among them are the Malaysian Family Agro Sales, Malaysian Family Sales, electronic sports; community games, gotong-royong, fun ride cycling tour and Malaysian Family feast.

Sabah is the third destination for the AKM tour, inspired by the Prime Minister, after the first was held in Johor and the second in Perlis. — Bernama