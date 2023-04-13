Tok Mat: Armed forces never set race quota for personnel recruitment

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) have never set any racial quota for personnel recruitment, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said.

He added that recruitment was carried out twice a year, involving the intake of 6,000 to 7,000 personnel.

“We have never imposed a quota based on race. The percentage (of non-bumiputera) is very low in the MAF.

“They see there are other jobs like going into business that offers better returns....so it is not only because there are no retirement plans,” he said at a media conference after attending the 2023 Hari Raya Aidilfitri donation presentation at Wisma Pertahanan here today, adding that had many plans to prepare its personnel for retirement, including various transition courses organised by the Armed Forces Veterans’ Affairs Department.

On the issue of low percentage of non-bumiputeras joining the armed forces, he said plans were made to attract them, including online applications and roadshows throughout the country.

“It does seem the response is not encouraging and low. So we don’t want this to continue and hope that a career in the armed forces will be more attractive to all races,” Mohamad said.

On the procurement of the 155 mm self-propelled howitzer to boost the army’s firepower, he said the procurement process was cancelled by the weapon would be bought through open tender.

“The cannon is needed by the army, especially the Artillery Corps, but we cancelled the procurement process as it was done through direct negotiation, so we need to use open tender.

“The procurement will be done to ensure it really follows the specifications needed by the MAF,” he added.

He had earlier presented 15,000 Hari Raya Aidilfitri packs to armed forces personnel stationed at Malaysia’s borders and waters, which would be distributed before Hari Raya.

“The donations are for personnel on duty during the celebration and who cannot be with their families,” he said.

Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang, Chief of Air Force Gen Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan and Chief of Navy Adm Datuk Abdul Rahman Ayob were also present at the ceremony. - Bernama