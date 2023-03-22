Tok Mat: Army must remain focussed on carrying out duties

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Army must always remain united and focussed on carrying out its duties for the safety and well-being of the country despite changes in leadership, says Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He said this was because people pinned their hopes on having an armed force that was strong and ever-ready to maintain peace and order.

“I would like to congratulate (Datuk Seri) Mohammad (Ab Rahman) on his promotion and appointment as the new Army chief.

“With his extensive experience and leadership, I am confident that he (Mohammad) can lead the Army to a higher level,“ he said in a speech after the ceremony for pinning-on-rank and handing over of duties between the 28th Army chief Gen Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain and Mohammad at the Wisma Pertahanan Auditorium here, today.

Meanwhile, Mohamad expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Zamrose who will begin his leave tomorrow, before ending his service on Sept 21, after almost 43 years in service.

“Thank you to Zamrose for his excellent service to the country.

“He is known for his firm attitude and prioritising his duties. He has brought the Army to a high level, as a credible force that the people trust to preserve the sovereignty of the country,“ he said.

Mohammad, who was previously the Army deputy chief with the rank of Lt Gen, was promoted to General to assume the Army’s top post. - Bernama