Tok Mat: BN contesting 17 seats, including Lenggeng in N. Sembilan

KUALA PILAH: Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan announced that Barisan Nasional (BN) contesting 17 seats at the upcoming state elections in Negeri Sembilan.

Mohamad, who is also BN elections director, said the seats included 16 that were won in the 14th General Election, and the other is the Lenggeng seat held by incumbent Suhaimi Kassim from Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah).

“On paper, BN is contesting 16 state seats, but has been agreed by the Unity Government Leadership Consultative Council president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim that the Lenggeng seat is also given to BN (to contest),” he said at an event at Kompleks Rakan Muda, here today.

Mohamad said he is confident that BN can win all the seats with the smooth election preparations and assistance from the Johor and Melaka election machineries.

Yesterday, the media reported that Amanah announced it was contesting three seats in Negeri Sembilan, namely Klawang, Lenggeng and Paroi, in the upcoming state elections.

In the 14th General Elections, Pakatan Harapan (PH) led by Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun won 20 of the 36 state seats in Negeri Sembilan, with 11 won by DAP, six by PKR and three by Amanah.

BN won 16 seats, with 15 by Umno and one by MIC. - Bernama