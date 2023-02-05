Tok Mat: BN denies its MPs involved in efforts to topple govt

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) has denied that its MPs are involved in efforts to topple the government as alleged by certain parties, its deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (pix) said.

He said BN would not bring down the existing government as it promised to form a stable government needed to manage the country and the government was built on the cooperation of various parties.

“To bring down the current government would be difficult. The anti-party hopping law is in effect and any MP who wants to support another party has to resign for a by-election to be held.

“The current government has a pretty big majority of 148,” he told reporters at a media conference during the Defense Ministry’s Aidilfitri Open House at Kementah Camp here today, rebutting Bersatu supreme council member Muhammad Faiz Na’aman’s claim that Perikatan Nasional (PN) had obtained the support of 126 MPs.

Mohammad also voiced BN’s full commitment to ensure that the government remained strong and stable, pointing out that the country had lagged behind for almost five years after the 14th general election as the government established did not have a strong majority.

“Now we have a government with a strong majority and we need to sit down together to manage the country.

“This May 14, we will hold the Unity Government National Convention to see how far and what promises made during GE15 have been delivered to the people,” he added. - Bernama