Tok Mat: BN uses ‘retain and regain’ strategy to win six states

SEREMBAN: Barisan Nasional (BN) is using the ‘retain and regain’ strategy in the six state elections to ensure the Unity Government can take control of all the states, said its deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Taking into account the current mood of the electors, he said he was optimistic that the BN-PH coalition would be able to maintain victory in Negeri Sembilan, Selangor and Penang, as well as seize Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan from PAS.

“Every election is different... the important thing is that we try and make sure that the people can accept and give us the opportunity to govern Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu,“ he said.

Mohamad, who is also BN Election Director and is contesting the Rantau seat, said this when met by reporters at a leader with the community programme in Kuala Sawah here today.

He is on the ground again after being instructed by his doctor to rest for three days due to influenza.

Meanwhile, when asked about the people’s response to the campaign carried out by the BN-PH coalition, Mohamad described it as very good and hoped that the electors would not be influenced by sentiments related to race and religion when deciding their votes.

“Don’t be influenced by sentiments, especially regarding race and religion. The effect is very dangerous for this multi-racial country,“ he said.

The Election Commission has set Aug 12 as polling day for all the six states holding their elections, namely Kedah, Terengganu, Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, and Penang, as well as Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election in Terengganu. Early voting is on Aug 8. - Bernama