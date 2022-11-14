Tok Mat: BN will secure the numbers

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional will secure the numbers and form the federal government at the end of the GE15, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said, amid claims from rival coalitions that they have the numbers to form he next government.

“I came from the war room and I looked at it (data) myself. I’m confident that we can form the government on the night of November 19 or morning of November 20.

“I don’t want to tell the number yet. We can cross the bridge, I’m quite confident,” he was quoted as saying by The Malaysian Insight.

Mohamad also pointed out that he had made a similar prediction during the Malacca and Johor elections.