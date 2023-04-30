Tok Mat: Decision on seats to be made after dissolution of state legislative assemblies

REMBAU: The decision on the distribution of seats between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) for the upcoming six state elections will only be made after the dissolution of the state legislative assemblies, says BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He said the decision will be made at the highest leadership by the BN and PH blocs but the seat negotiation process in the relevant states is ongoing.

“The seat distribution decision has not been made yet, let’s do the work first...(the) distribution decision will be made after the dissolution of the state assemblies, by that time we don’t have a choice, we have to agree and go for it.

“.. don’t talk about seats first but think about how we want to win under the Unity Government,“ the Defence Minister told reporters at his family’s Aidilfitri Open House in Kampung Tanjong, Rantau here today.

Also present at the event were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly speaker, Datuk Zulkefly Mohamad Omar.

The BN election director also said that seat negotiations would be between BN and PH and not among political parties.

On the Aidilfitri open house that was attended by more than 5,000 guests, Mohamad said it was a livelier celebration after three years of not being held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Alhamdulillah many people have come since 8 this morning, thank you, the special menu served today included the obligatory menu which is rendang, pajeri nenas (pineapple relish cooked in coconut milk and curry) and gulai tulang (beef bones in coconut milk gravy). This year I have added another menu which is gulai perut lembu (tripe with coconut milk gravy) and bamboo shoots, all traditional dishes,“ he said. - Bernama