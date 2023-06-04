Tok Mat: Delay in construction does not affect LCS’ capabilities

KUALA LUMPUR: The delay in the construction of the littoral combat ship (LCS) will not affect the ship’s capabilities, particularly its engines and other equipment that have been purchased earlier, the Dewan Negara sitting was told today.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the LCS diesel engine obtained from MTU Services of Germany was always tested and in good condition with no issues.

“There is no issue with the engine, we use the same one, along with the gearbox, the shaft and the propeller, which will determine the speed and how the ship will be operated later.

“However, we need to upgrade, modify and add value to the CMS (Communication Management System), because (the old ones) use a lot of switches that need to be improved...we have also changed the type of missile we want to use, we now use the one from Norway,” he said.

He said this in response to a supplementary question from Senator Datuk Dr Ahmad Azam Hamzah who wanted to know whether the delay in the construction of the LCS affected the ship’s capabilities during the question and answer session.

More to come. - Bernama