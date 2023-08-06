Tok Mat expresses concern over trend of spreading statements that threaten unity

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has expressed concern over the trend involving politicians and leaders of non-governmental organisations (NGO) spreading rhetorical statements that threaten racial unity and causing uneasiness among the public.

He said that this group was willing to disparage fundamental rights, freedom and integrity of public institutions and unethically drag the royal institution into the political arena.

“The mocking of Islam and the country’s main institutions is also getting louder. All this should not happen. The 21st century Malaysia should be better, with more quality and being more constitutional,“ he said when officiating at the simultaneous launch of the Umno Women, Youth and Puteri assemblies here yesterday.

He called on the young generation in Umno and Malaysia as a whole to defend the Federal Constitution and steer the country through a moderate and progressive course once again.

Mohamad also urged the young people to strengthen the Constitution by incorporating its values that have created a peaceful Malaysia, in their everyday life.

He said the young generation was the most important watchdogs for the Constitution to ensure adherence to it, adding they should know it by heart and translate it into their lives.

“I am from a generation that grew up in a muhibbah (goodwill) Malaysian society and I miss the time that this country was a reflection of a multicultural homeland, harmonious and very united, founded on a just Constitution,“ he added. - Bernama