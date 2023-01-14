Tok Mat: Give Umno leadership opportunity to explore current political dynamics

KUALA LUMPUR: All Umno members have been asked to give the party leadership the opportunity and space to explore the current political dynamics of the country to ensure the survival of the party.

Deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said Umno’s survival is a priority at the moment in ensuring that the party could take the next best step to face the 16th General Election (GE16) when the time comes.

“Give the party leadership the chance to manage, to take the next steps slowly. Yes, we lost, and we didn’t win (in the last two general elections), but Allah has given us an opportunity to still be in the government even with only 30 seats.

“Other parties have worked together before, only we have yet to do so and now is our time and we’ll see how it goes,” he said in his adjournment speech at the 2022 Umno General Assembly at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre here today.

Mohamad, who is also Defence Minister, said being in the Unity Government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim does not mean that Umno is merging with any other parties in the government.

He said the cooperation in the government is mainly for the purpose of managing the country and he, as a Cabinet member from Umno, will do his level best to ensure that the Unity Government is performing well for the sake of the people.

As the Umno Election director to face six upcoming state elections, Mohamad said he and other Umno leaders would do their best by taking into consideration the lessons of the GE14 and GE15.

“The only thing I’m asking is for all of you (delegates) to return to your respective constituencies, divisions and branches and rebuild what was broken. Let’s pick up the broken bits and pieces and rebuild Umno strongholds for the GE16,” he added. - Bernama