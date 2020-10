PRIME Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has agreed in principle to Umno’s request for a deputy premier post for which deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (pix) and Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein are the frontrunners, China Press reported yesterday.

At its supreme council meeting last week, Umno decided to continue with its support for the Perikatan Nasional government but had also maintained its stand that it be given the deputy prime minister’s post.

The daily’s report said if negotiations go well, Mohamad and Hishammuddin, a former party vice-president, are likely to be the top nominees for the post.

The report, quoting a source close to Muhyiddin, said the prime minister’s first choice is Hishammuddin.

The source told the daily that Muhyiddin had made it clear to Umno that he would consider all nominees submitted by the party except party chief Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is bogged down by court cases.

“Muhyiddin personally wants Hishammuddin (to be his No. 2). Further consideration can only be made until Umno has submitted its nominees but it definitely won’t be Ahmad Zahid.”

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) sources said Muhyiddin has no intention to reshuffle the months-old Cabinet, but has to consider adding a deputy prime minister’s post due to pressure from Umno.

It is learnt although Bersatu’s political bureau had earlier asked Muhyiddin not to bow to Umno, the party chief has agreed to make appropriate adjustments in the interest of long-term cooperation particularly at the next general election.