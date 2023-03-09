Tok Mat: Muhyiddin needs to repent, leave religion out of politicking

JOHOR BAHRU: Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin needs to repent over his statement likening voting for Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Suhaizan Kaiat to a religious sin.

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said Muhyiddin should instead act like a gentleman and explain his coalition’s direction or plans to voters while campaigning and politicking and not issue statements that distort religious values.

“Never claim what’s right is a sin, that’s not our right, it’s fine to campaign and engage in politicking, but don’t toy with religion. If this was boxing, what he did was akin to hitting below the belt.

“I would like to advise my brothers to be gentlemen, tell voters what you are going to do (should you win the by-election), whether you will shore up the government or otherwise, don’t issue statements like this,” he said in response to the Pagoh MP’s statement at a media conference after visiting the Permatang Kempas polling centre here today.

He also asked the Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) machineries, especially women, to go out and meet more undecided voters to explain to them the importance of voting for the Unity Government candidate in Pulai as a PH victory was important to strengthen the administration, which currently two-thirds majority, and ensure the economic recovery of the country.

Mohamad said that a strong stable government was the main criteria for investors to invest in a state or country and this was proven by Johor’s achievement of recording RM70.6 billion in investments last year.

“After Johor won (with two-thirds majority) last year, the state government brought in RM70 billion in investments last year, 30 per cent of the overall national investment.

“Our country is now the destination for new incoming investors, including Tesla, and existing investors like Infineon Technologies has added another RM25 billion in investments in Kulim High Tech Park in Kedah,” he added. - Bernama