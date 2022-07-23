Tok Mat: October or early November ‘best time’ for GE15

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the best time to hold the next general election would be October or early November, Harian Metro reports.

Mohamad, better known as Tok Mat, said having GE15 in those months would allow the budget to be tabled earlier.

He said after the budget is tabled, Parliament can be dissolved and GE15 can take place within one and a half months, around early to mid-November.

Tok Mat also pointed out that he was not in favour of extending the agreement between Pakatan Harapan and the prime minister beyond July 30.