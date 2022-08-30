Tok Mat: PM hinted GE15 will be held this year

PETALING JAYA: Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (pix) said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has strongly hinted that the 15th general election will be held this year, Malaysiakini reports.

“However, he can’t give a date. He was forced to tell us ‘surely I cannot wait until next year’. (So) it is clear that the election will be this year.

“If it is this year, it would be in December. People will have to swim to (the ballot booth). Pahang doesn’t have ordinary floods. It has huge floods,“ Mohamad reportedly said at an event in Pahang.

The current Dewan Rakyat term will expire on July 16 next year.