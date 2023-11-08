Tok Mat says claims of his involvement in LCS scandal an attempt to tarnish his character

SEREMBAN: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan denied claims that he was involved in the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) as claimed by some and labelled it as an attempt to tarnish his character.

Mohamad said such accusations were baseless because the decision to buy the LCS was made even before he was appointed as the Defence Minister.

“During the process of procurement, I was not even in Parliament. I was only appointed as the Defence Minister 11 months ago, so such accusations or claims is a character assasination, he is out to tarnish my career,“ he said when speaking at an Unity Programme in Paroi, Dataran Senawang, here yesterday.

A video clip on a Youtube page that belonged to Raja Petra Raja Kamarudin had accused Mohamad as the individual involved in the LCS scandal.

The procurement of six LCS vessels by Boustead Naval Shipyard Sdn Bhd (BNS) became a major scandal when the project was exposed after it was found that despite signing the contract 10 years ago, (Oct 3, 2013 to Oct 2, 2023), only 53.29 percent was completed as of May 31, 2019.

The Barisan Nasional (BN) deputy chairman also denied another accusation that he would soon be sacked as Defence Minister because he was not aligned to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim since he was not seen with the Prime Minister during the recent election campaigns.

“Do you know that the Defence Ministry received the highest special allocation from the Prime Minister? I appealed for RM200 million and it was approved, to repair and upgrade homes of Armed Forces personnel. For those not receiving pension were also given a special monthly allowance (for those 60 years and above) and that involves about 50,000 personnel who do not receive pension.

“I appealed for fighter jets, warships, radar, all approved but some dumbsters claim that I am going to be sacked. I was down with fever for four days and could not attend campaigns. However, there are some who make up baseless stories,“ he said.

The candidate for Rantau urged voters to ignore such baseless claims.

There is also claims that the Federal Government would collapse if the results of the six state elections did not favour the Unity Government.

Such claims are baseless because whatever the outcome of the six state elections on Saturday (Aug 12), it will not affect the Federal Government.

“...because the Federal Government was formed with a 2/3 majority and it is not under any threat. There will be no party hopping because the anti-hopping law has been passed and enforced,” he said. - Bernama