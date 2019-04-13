  1. The Sun Daily
Tok Mat, Streram cast votes

Cindi Loo /
13 Apr 2019 / 12:34 H.
    Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan (3rd R) with his wife Datin Seri Raja Salbiah Tengku Nujumudin (2nd R), at the polling centre in SJKC Chung Hua, on April 13, 2019. — Sunpix by Ashraf Shamsul
    Senior citizens line up to cast their votes at the SK Nyatoh, on April 13, 2018. — Bernama

RANTAU: After 14 days of intense campaigning, it has now come down to the voters of Rantau to cast their vote.

At 8.30am, Barisan Nasional candidate Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has arrived at SJK (c) Chung Hua with his family to cast their votes here.

Earlier, Mohamad Hasan’s eldest brother, Datuk Azman Hasan, arrived to cast his vote at the same school.

He said the the whole family is behind Mohamad Hasan, fondly known as Tok Mat.

“Tok Mat must win, for the fight of country, race, and religion,“ he told reporters after casting his vote this morning.

Meanwhile, Pakatan Harapan candidate Dr S. Streram casted his vote at SJK (T) Rantau, at 8.50am.

“The first thing I want to do is thank the people here if I win,“ he told reporters after casting his vote at the school today.

He also said today is also his 34th wedding anniversary and said winning DUN Rantau will be a great present.

