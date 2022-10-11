Tok Mat: ‘We don’t want a govt or PM changing midway’

REMBAU: There has been a positive sentiment from the people towards Barisan Nasional (BN) since campaigning for the 15th general election (GE15) began five days ago, said BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Mohamad, who is also BN election director, said he was satisfied with the public’s response based on the study on their attitude and body language when meeting BN leaders.

“If we compare GE14 and now, I feel delighted with GE15 because the people’s response and body language are different compared to 2018.

“Then, we could see voters trying to avoid meeting leaders wearing BN shirts. But now, Alhamdulillah, wherever we go, we are warmly welcomed by the people,” he told reporters after a walkabout at Pasar Malam Chembong here yesterday.

The BN candidate for Rembau parliamentary seat said the positive sentiment towards the coalition was felt since the Melaka and Johor state elections.

Mohamad also urged the people to vote wisely on Nov 19 by choosing the party with a good track record governing the country.

“Don’t worry. We have a team with extensive experience in governing the country.

“We don’t want the government or the prime minister to change midway. It will not benefit the country,” he said.

The Election Commission set Nov 19 for polling and Nov 15 for early voting. - Bernama