Toll charges at SUKE’s Alam Damai toll plaza to begin June 30

KUALA LUMPUR: Motorists using the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) will have to start paying at the Alam Damai Toll Plaza this Friday (June 30) at 12:01 am.

Projek Lintasan Sungai Besi-Ulu Klang Sdn Bhd (PROLINTAS) in a statement said road users were offered a toll-free experience for two weeks from June 16 to 29 in conjunction with the opening of SUKE Phase 2.

It said that the toll collection involved the phase two alignment from the Sri Petaling intersection to the Cheras-Kajang intersection which has been open since June 16.

Toll rates at the toll plaza remain the same as implemented at the Bukit Teratai Toll Plaza and Ampang Toll Plaza according to the vehicle class, namely cars (RM2.30), lorries (RM4.60), trailers (RM6.90), taxis (RM1.20) and buses (RM2.30).

Toll collection will be fully electronic using the Touch ‘N Go, SmartTAG and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) methods.

PROLINTAS stated that a present, the entire 24.4-kilometre main alignment of SUKE was fully operational, while Phase 3, involving the Alam Damai Interchange, was still under construction and expected to open in the third quarter of this year. - Bernama