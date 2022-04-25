Toll-free rides, toll discounts up to 50% for Aidilfitri: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has agreed to allow toll-free rides and toll discounts of up to 50 per cent to Malaysian families in conjunction with Aidilfitri this year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced.

In a statement, he said highway users could enjoy the toll-free rides this weekend (April 30 and May 1), as well as next weekend (May 7 and 8), for their return trip to their hometowns.

The toll-free rides, however, will only involve highways owned by Kumpulan PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) through its North-South Expressway network, and Anih Berhad (ANIH) with the East Coast Expressway (LPT).

He said the toll-free rides will begin at 12.01 am on April 30 until 11.59 pm on May 1, and from 12.01 am on May 7 until 11.59 pm on May 8, for all classes of vehicles.

Apart from that, toll discount of between 30 and 50 per cent will also be given for all classes of vehicles on other highways during the same time and days.

The Prime Minister said the move was taken following discussions with 30 highway concessionaires.

Overall, he said the toll-free rides and toll discounts would involve 30 highways across the country with discounts to be enjoyed by users totalling RM77.11 million.

“The amount will be jointly borne by the government and the concessionaires,” he said.

The toll-free rides will be offered on the North-South Expressway, the North-South Expressway Central Link (ELITE), Seremban-Port Dickson Expressway (SPDH), Butterworth-Kulim Expressway (BKE), Malaysia-Singapore Second Link Expressway (LINKEDUA), Penang Bridge, East Coast Expressway(LPT) 1 and LPT 2, as well as KL-Karak Expressway (KLK).

The 50 per cent toll discounts will be offered on the Shah Alam Expressway (KESAS), Damansara-Puchong Expressway (LDP), Cheras-Kajang Expressway (Grandsaga), Sungai Besi Expressway (Besraya), New Pantai Expressway (NPE), Ampang-KL Elevated Highway (AKLEH), KL-Putrajaya Expressway (MEX) and Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE).

The expressways that will be offering 30 per cent discounts are the Stormwater Management And Road Tunnel, Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GUTHRIE), KL-Kuala Selangor Expressway (LATAR), Butterworth Outer Ring Road (LLB) and Kemuning–Shah Alam Expressway (LKSA).

Also the Kajang Dispersal Link Expressway (SILK), Sultan Abdul Halim Muad’zam Shah Bridge, South Klang Valley Expressway (SKVE), SPRINT Expressway, Kajang-Seremban Expressway (LEKAS), New North Klang Straits Bypass (GRAND SEPADU), Senai-Desaru Expressway (SDE) and West Coast Expressway (WCE).

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri also expressed hope that the toll-free rides and discounts offered would help enliven the Aidilfitri celebrations this year.

“The decision was made after taking into account the impacts of the pandemic had on the source of income of the majority of Malaysian families and this is also to help alleviate the financial burden of highway users, especially those in the low-income group.

“At the same time, I do hope that we all, as Malaysian families, can tolerate and be patient with the presence of millions of vehicles on the highways during the festive season.

“Drive safe and always be careful on the road,” he added. - Bernama