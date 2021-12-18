Toll payments using Touch ‘N go cards, SmartTAG still available - PLUS

KUALA LUMPUR: Toll payments using Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology being introduced at the Juru-Skudai stretch of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) beginning Jan 15, 2022, is just an additional option to the existing payment platforms.

PLUS managing director Datuk Azman Ismail said toll payments using Touch ‘n Go cards and SmartTAG will still be available despite the introduction of the RFID technology.

“We hear and understand the concerns voiced by some highway users about the closure of the Touch ‘n Go and SmartTAG platforms and would like to clarify that both will remain operational and only one RFID lane would be provided at each toll plaza on the Juru-Skudai stretch,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the toll transaction using RFID technology was the first step towards implementing toll transactions without the presence of toll plazas through the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) system, he said.

In this regard, PLUS encourages highway users to switch to the RFID toll transaction system by getting their RFID tags which are now available online through the Touch ‘n Go eWallet application or Touch’ n Go portal, as well as at 39 RFID fitment centres across the peninsula.

“To bring about MLFF (toll payment without toll plaza) as implemented in other countries, highway users need to migrate to RFID first. This migration process will take a while to give the people the opportunity to adapt to the new toll payment technology,” he added. — Bernama