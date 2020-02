KULAI: The 18% toll reduction for all PLUS Malaysia Bhd highways beginning yesterday is good news for Johor folks, especially those working in Singapore, the state government said.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said the state government welcomed the decision by the federal government as it reduces the burden of motorists.

“It is common knowledge that many Johoreans work in Singapore and they use the highways ... so the reduction in toll rates is good news for the people of Johor.

“The state government wants to thank the federal government for this,” he told reporters after attending the Bukit Batu State Assembly open house, here today.

Dr Sahruddin was commenting on the 18% toll reduction for all PLUS highways including the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link (LINKEDUA) which is a main route to Singapore besides the Johor Causeway.

Also present was Bukit Batu state assemblyman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse who is also chairman of the state Investment, International Trade, and Utilities Committee. - Bernama