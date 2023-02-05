Tombstones theft: JAINJ improves SOP at Tebrau Muslim Cemetery

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor State Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) has taken action to improve the standard operating procedure (SOP) at Mukim Tebrau Muslim Cemetery in Taman Istimewa, Pandan after tombstones were stolen recently.

Its director, Jamaludin A. Hamid said one of the new measures is to set the entry time for visitors from 7 am to 6 pm.

He added that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has proposed to open only one entrance on the main road instead of three earlier.

“Besides, the mosque and tombstone management will recruit or bring in volunteers to step up patrol in the cemetery, especially at night.

“JAINJ will also provide funding to the cemetery management to improve the area, including maintenance works in terms of cleanliness and lighting, as well as a storage building to prevent break-ins into building and the cash box,” he told reporters here today.

When asked about the possible reason for the theft of the 11 tombstones, Jamaludin did not rule out the possibility that they were resold in the market because of their high price.

He said the stolen grave markers which were made of river stone, terrazzo and marble cost more than RM450 a set. - Bernama