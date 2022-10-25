Tommy Thomas believed to have committed four offences: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said former Attorney-General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas is believed to have committed four offences based on the investigation into the contents of his memoir ‘My Story: Justice In the Wilderness.

He said the offences were under the Penal Code, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act and the Official Secrets Act (OSA).

“We will leave this to the relevant authorities, if it is an MACC case, the MACC will investigate, if it is under the Penal Code, the police will investigate,” he told a press conference after attending a special briefing on the 15th General Election and the northeast monsoon at Bukit Aman here today.

He said this when asked about the development of the investigation into the contents of the memoir.

Ismail Sabri said the report by the special task force that looked into Thomas’ memoir had been declassified and is now available on the website of the legal affairs division of the Prime Minister’s Department.

The publication of the memoir in January 2021 caused a public uproar resulting in some 244 reports lodged by various individuals and groups against Thomas. - Bernama