KUALA LUMPUR: It is still premature to discuss about the 15th General Elections (GE15) and seat negotiations between Umno and PAS said Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Umno president said they want to formalise the cooperation by establishing committees at grassroots level, to solidify the relationship.

“The charter is not just a declaration, but is also aimed at establishing a working relationship with PAS, so we need time to do so,“ he said at a press conference after signing the national charter at Putra World Trade Centre today.

He also said this charter will be brought to the Barisan Nasional supreme council meeting in the near future to formalise the political cooperation.

BN component parties MCA and MIC had sent representatives to PWTC as a form of endorsement to the national charter signing.

Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also emphasised that the two parties will pursue policies that include other races, including non-Malay agendas as national agenda.

“This is not extremism or nationalistic, we are inclusive and we want to include other races into our policies as well,“ he said.

Meanwhile, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang said the coming together of the two largest Malay-Muslim parties in Malaysia has always been the wish of the late Tok Guru Nik Aziz, who was PAS’ spiritual leader.

“He would surely be happy with the united front that we are portraying,“ he said at the press conference today.

He also said he will wait for the right time to include Umno elected representatives into the PAS state governments in Kelantan and Terengganu respectively.