Too many discussions on GE15 will affect country’s political stability: PM (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Engaging in extensive discussion on when the 15th General Election (GE15) should be held will affect the country’s political stability, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said.

In fact, he stressed that it would also affect the government’s focus on solving the various problems faced by the people, including price hikes influenced by the global economic outlook.

“The country’s politics is still stable. We are now focusing on reviving the economy and tackling the general increase in prices, as well as supply issues, which have become a global phenomenon.

“If we talked too much about when the GE15 will be held, it will somehow affect our political stability as we will be bogged down in discussions about this rather than managing the country,” he told a press conference after taking a ride on the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Putrajaya Line from Kampung Batu to Sri Damansara Sentral today.

The prime minister said although the economic crisis is a global issue, the government still have to give proper attention to the matter to ensure that the impact would not be too detrimental to the country.

Ismail Sabri also repeated his statement that no prime minister ever discussed the possible date of a general election openly.

In another development, the prime minister said he would meet with Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin next week to discuss the status of the former Bersatu leader as the Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities.

As of now, he said Zuraida’s position remained intact until she herself confirmed resigning or being sacked from the Cabinet.

“So far, Zuraida is still a minister and comes to work as usual. Yesterday, she even attended the Cabinet meeting,” he said, adding that he had also notified Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin of the matter and would meet with him after meeting Zuraida.

Last Tuesday, Muhyiddin said he was waiting to meet with Ismail Sabri to discuss Zuraida’s position in the Cabinet after she announced on May 26 her decision to leave Bersatu to join Parti Bangsa Malaysia.

Zuraida was appointed as Housing and Local Government Minister after Pakatan Harapan (PH) won the GE14 in May 2018, and had retained the post under Muhyiddin’s administration, but was given a new portfolio as the Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities in Ismail Sabri’s Cabinet. — Bernama