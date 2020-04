PUTRAJAYA: It is still too early for the government to decide whether or not to proceed with Ramadan bazaars this year, says Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

The senior minister (defence) said to date, there has not been any formal decision yet among Cabinet members whether to allow the popular annual bazaars to take place during the fasting month amid concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ismail said any decision would only be made later after getting the feedback and opinion from the Health Ministry, taking into consideration public safety and health.

“The daily Special Ministerial Committee meeting too has not raised or discussed the issue. It is still too soon to discuss,” he said in a press conference, here, yesterday.

The Muslim fasting month this year starts on April 23, just over a week after the movement control order (MCO) ends on April 14.

Medical experts and many members of the public have raised concerns over the hosting of the Ramadan bazaars this year, fearing this could lead to a spike in new Covid-19 cases.

These concerns were raised after Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said on Tuesday that bazaars would not be cancelled but instead adjusted to cater to the needs of the people, especially those in the cities.

He said the management of Ramadan bazaars in the federal territories would be modified to prevent congestion at stalls, adding that his ministry would work on the matter with the relevant parties before making an announcement.

Annuar later clarified that no decision has been made yet on the matter, saying the Health Ministry and the National Security Council had to be consulted first.

Ismail said the suggestion by Annuar was merely his and Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s opinion, adding that it would be given consideration.