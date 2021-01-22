Top cop’s compassion saves woman from the law

PETALING JAYA: True to his motto “One good deed a day”, Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal spared an impoverished woman from police action after she was caught shoplifting at a hypermarket on Wednesday.

The mother of two boys and a girl, with the youngest a toddler, resorted to shoplifting to feed her hungry children.

She allegedly stole fever patches, sausages and cakes from a hypermarket and was held after failing to pay for the items.

The hypermarket lodged a police report.

“When we are hungry, we can bear it but when we see our children going hungry, it’s another matter,” said Nik Ezanee.

He said police have dropped the case and no further action will be taken against the woman.

Yesterday, he went a step further to help the woman and her family.

Carrying a bag of rice and a carton of food, the district police chief visited the woman at her low-cost flat with several police personnel before handing the items to her.

“If you need help, please come to the Petaling Jaya police station anytime,” Nik Ezanee told the woman as he handed her the food items, which were contributed by the Welfare Department.

He said with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, life has been challenging for many and sacrifices have to be made to ensure a better future for everyone.

“To those who complain about traffic jams, road closures and checkpoints, there are others in worse situations.

“The pandemic is not making it easy for any of us. Let us stand as one and support each other,” Nik Ezanee said.