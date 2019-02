PUTRAJAYA: The sponsorship for 16 high-ranking police officers’ trip to Istanbul, Turkey was approved in 2017 when the Barisan Nasional coalition was still in power, according to Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

“At that time, Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki was a deputy minister,” he added.

He was responding to a statement by Asyraf alleging that using funds from 4D lottery company Da Ma Cai was insensitive towards Islam and against public sentiment.

The approval for the sponsorship was given by the directors of the Totalisator Board, a unit under the Finance Ministry.

“I must say that Asyraf has missed the target. I believe he was a deputy minister then. So is he referring to himself?” Lim asked.

However, he added that he would not comment further on the matter given that Asyraf “has touched on dangerous sentiments with narrow-minded politics”.

Lim was speaking to reporters after launching his ministry’s Chinese New Year celebrations with the Royal Customs Department.

He added that a total of RM184,685 was approved for the trip.

Lim had, on Wednesday, said that none of the funding for the Totalisator Board came from the government’s coffers, and that its source of income was from Da Ma Cai, a numbers forecast company.

It was recently reported that 16 top cops including Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun had gone for the trip, supposedly to gather knowledge on new illegal online gambling schemes and tactics, and that the trip had been partially sponsored by the Totalisator Board.

The trip to Istanbul was first highlighted by whistleblower site Sarawak Report on Sunday, claiming that Mohamad Fuzi and his men had stayed at the four-star Hotel Sura Hagia Sophia in Sultanahmet, with weekend rates of roughly RM685 per night.