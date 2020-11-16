Top Glove dormitories in Klang under EMCO from Nov 17-30 - Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) will be enforced at the Top Glove Corporation Bhd’s workers’ dormitories in Klang and its surrounding areas from tomorrow (Nov 17) until Nov 30, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Yaakob. (pix)

He said the decision taken by the National Security Council (MKN) will involve 13,190 male and female workers of the glove manufacturing company who reside in the company’s dormitories, as well as 1,200 residents in Jalan Abadi 1A/8, Jalan Abadi 1A and Jalan Abadi 10A/KU8.

So far, 215 people have tested positive for Covid-19 after screenings were done in the area, he said.

“The EMCO will allow the Health Ministry to carry out targeted screenings on workers and residents there.

“Top Glove will also conduct screenings in its factory and workers’ dormitories,” he said at a media conference on Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) developments here, today.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the EMCO enforced at the Health Ministry Training Institute in Johor Bahru that began on Nov 3 has ended.

“The MOH conducted 1,291 screenings and cumulatively recorded 33 positive cases with the last case reported on Nov 10. The MOH has informed that results of all screening samples have been obtained and cases are under control,“ he said.

He also announced the end of EMCO for the Kota Kinabalu Temporary Detention Center (PTS), Kepayan Prison and Taman Mat Salleh prison quarters in Kampung Matambai, Sabah.

“The MOH conducted 1,824 Covid-19 screenings at PTS Kota Kinabalu of which 425 positive cases were identified while 1,857 infections were identified at the Kepayan prison,” he said, adding that both places are now subjected to the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

In another development, Ismail Sabri said 463 individuals were detained yesterday for flouting CMCO directives, of which 427 were compounded while the other 36 were placed under remand. -Bernama