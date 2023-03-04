Top Glove: Lukut factory fire only impacts 1% of capacity

KUALA LUMPUR: The fire incident at Top Glove Corp Bhd’s factory in Lukut, Negeri Sembilan on March 30 has caused a minimal impact with only one per cent of the group’s capacity.

In a statement today, the gloves manufacturer said the fire occurred at Block A of its Factory 27 at approximately 5 pm and was brought under control within an hour.

There were no casualties reported, it said.

“Other than a section of Block A, all other areas of the factory were not affected and Block B is still running as usual,” Top Glove said.

Thus, the group said orders from the production lines in Block A of Factory 27 have been diverted to Block B and another Top Glove factory in Klang, Selangor.

“In the meantime, the Fire Department has given the site clearance approval and the necessary cleaning, repair and restoration work at Block A is underway,” it said.

Top Glove has a total of 50 factories, of which 43 factories are in Malaysia, Thailand (five), China (one) and Vietnam (one), with 100 billion pieces of glove production capacity per annum. - Bernama