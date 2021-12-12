Top Glove pledges support for UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights

PETALING JAYA: Top Glove, the world’s largest manufacturer of gloves, pledged its support for the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGP BHR) In conjunction with Human Rights Day, which fell on Dec 10.

In a ceremony on Dec 8, that involved the full participation of the Group’s Board of Directors, advisors and senior management team in person and virtually, the glovemaker committed to uphold and demonstrate the best practices as articulated in the UNGP BHR, which includes the protection of human rights; to have and exercise corporate responsibility; and to provide greater remedies for victims of business-related human rights abuse.

The UNGP, endorsed by the UN Human Rights Council in June 2011, is a set of 31 principles for states and companies to prevent, address and remedy human rights abuses committed in business operations.

The UNGP rest on three pillars:

i. Protect: outlining the State’s responsibility to oversight, enforce laws, and take additional steps to protect against human rights abuses;

ii. Respect: outlining business enterprises’ responsibility in making reference to international human rights framework, have policies and processes in place and track effectiveness; and

iii. Remedy: outlining taking appropriate steps and ensuring effectiveness; business enterprises, industry and multiple stakeholders ensuring effective grievance mechanisms.

Taking the pledge symbolises the Company’s commitment towards upholding the highest standards of international human rights, ensuring the welfare and wellbeing of its workforce of 22,000 people is taken care of.