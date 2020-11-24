Top Glove to fully cooperate with authorities on Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: Top Glove Corporation Bhd (Top Glove) will fully cooperate with the authorities to carry out temporary stoppage in stages at its manufacturing facilities in Meru, Klang, following a drastic rise in positive Covid-19 cases among workers at the facilities.

Top Glove in a statement yesterday said since Nov 18 until now, they have temporarily stopped production in 16 facilities in Meru, Klang while the remaining 12 facilities are operating at much reduced capacities.

“With the assistance of the Ministry of Health (MOH), we have completed full screening of about 5,700 workers at our hostels.

“We are committed to proceed with MOH recommended Covid-19 screening test for the remaining workers and staff at our factories in Meru, Klang,” the statement said.

The statement also stressed that the safety and well-being of employees and the local community is of utmost priority towards containing the situation and to flatten the Covid-19 curve.

Hence, Top Glove would also continue to adhere to Covid-19 preventive standard operation procedure (SOP).

“Disinfection exercises at our premises and accommodation are also conducted regularly, with all the necessary precautionary measures strictly in place,” the statement added.

In the daily media conference on Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) and Recovery MCO (RMCO) here yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said a total of 28 Top Glove factories in Klang would be closed in stages to allow the employees to undergo screening and quarantine.

He said the implementation of the directive would be coordinated by the Selangor Security Council Committee, with cooperation from the company’s management.-Bernama