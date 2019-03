KANGAR: Perlis Mufti Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin is hoping that the two individuals who torched his official car at his residence yesterday will be caught quickly.

He said that he had seen a video recording of the pre-dawn act and branded the duo as cowards.

“Even if I have a use a Kancil (a very small car as compared his official one, a Honda Accord), Insya Allah (God willing), Allah will protect me, my spirit is still that of a lion,” he said in a posting on his Facebook.

He also thanked the Fire and Rescue Department and the police for responding swiftly to the arson attack.

Perlis police chief Datuk Noor Mushar yesterday had said that police had launched a manhunt for the suspects. — Bernama