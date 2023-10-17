Toshiba latest photorelay is industry’s smallest

KUALA LUMPUR: Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (Toshiba) has launched “TLP3475W”, a photorelay in a small, thin WSON4 package.

According to Toshiba in a statement, it reduces insertion loss and suppresses power attenuation in high-frequency signals and is suitable for the pin electronics of semiconductor testers, which use a large number of relays and require high-speed signalling.

Toshiba’s optimised package designs reduces parasitic capacitance and inductance in the new photorelay, minimising insertion loss and improving the transmission characteristic of high-frequency signals to 20 gigahertz (GHz), about 1.5 times lower than its current product, TLP3475S.

TLP3475W uses a small, thin WSON4 package that is only 0.8 millimetre (mm) thick, making it the smallest photorelay in the industry to realise improved high-frequency signal transmission characteristics.

In addition, it is 40 per cent lower in height than Toshiba’s ultra-small S-VSON4T package, allowing more products to be mounted on the same circuit board, and will contribute to improved measuring efficiency.

Toshiba will continue to expand its product line-up to support semiconductor testers that deliver higher speeds and greater functionality.-Bernama