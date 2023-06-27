Toshiba unveils new microcontrollers “TXZ+ family advanced class” with 1MB code flash memory

KUALA LUMPUR: Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (Toshiba) has added new products “M3H group (2)” to the “M3H group” of the 32-bit microcontroller product group “TXZ+ Family Advanced Class” equipped with Cortex-M3 using the 40nm process.

The new products M3H group (2) has expanded the code flash memory capacity from 512 kilobyte (KB) (partially 256KB or 384KB) of the Toshiba’s existing products M3H group (1) to 1 megabyte (MB), and the RAM capacity from 66KB of the Toshiba’s existing products M3H group (1) to 130KB.

According to Toshiba in a statement, other features, such as an ARM Cortex-M3 core running up to 120MHz, integrated code flash, and 32KB data flash memory with 100K programme/erase cycle endurance have been maintained.

In the new products, the 1MB code flash is implemented with two separate areas of 512KB each, allowing instructions to be read from one area, while the updated code is programmed into the other area in parallel. Finally, the firmware rotation function is realised by the area swap function.

To support various kinds of sensing, the new products have maximum 21 channels of 12-bit high-speed, high-precision analog/digital converter (ADC), that are selectable from two sample hold time for each analog input pin.

In addition, they are suitable for controlling AC motors and brushless DC motors in combination with an advanced Programmable Motor Control Circuit and Advanced Encoder Input Circuit that can operate synchronously with the high-speed, high-precision 12-bit analog/digital converter.

The self-diagnosis functions incorporated in the devices for flash memory, RAM, ADC and Clock help customers to achieve IEC 60730 Class B functional safety certification.-Bernama