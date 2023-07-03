Total flood victms in three states drops this evening, over 42,000 people still at PPS

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in three states fell slightly with 42,459 people placed at 235 temporary relief centres (PPS) as of this evening compared with 42,909 this morning.

In JOHOR, the total flood victims continued to decrease to 39,315 people in nine districts at 2 pm compared with 39,620 at 8 am as more victims returned home.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said even though the weather is improving in all districts, there was a rise in the number of victims and the opening of new PPS in Batu Pahat as 11,143 families were housed in 212 PPS throughout the state.

“From nine districts, Batu Pahat is the most affected with 23,370 victims sheltered at 78 PPS; followed by Muar with 4,106 people (23 PPS) and Segamat 3,620 people (45 PPS),” said the committee in a statement today.

The flood death toll now stands at six including a senior citizen who died of old age at a PPS in Yong Peng yesterday.

In PAHANG, the JPBN secretariat reported that the number of flood victims this afternoon was 2,538 people, less than the 2,684 people recorded this morning.

The decrease in victims involves the Rompin district with 2,525 people in 17 (PPS) compared to 2,671 people in 18 PPS this morning, while the victims in Maran remain at 13 in one PPS.

In MELAKA, the number of flood victims in Jasin increased by one, with a total of 606 victims from 162 families as of 2 pm compared to 605 victims from 161 families at 8 am this morning.

The Melaka JPBN secretariat said in a statement that all the victims were placed in five PPS, namely at Sekolah Kebangsaan Batu Gajah, with 211 victims from 56 families; SK Parit Penghulu with 146 people from 35 families; SK Seri Mendapat with 88 people from 22 families and SK Sungai Rambai with 99 people from 25 families.

“While at SK Parit Gantong, there were 62 victims from 24 families,“ according to the statement here, today. - Bernama