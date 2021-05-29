Total lockdown: distribution of aid from Musa’adah Fund continues

KOTA BHARU: All religious agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department will continue helping the people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic through the Covid-19 Musa’adah Fund during the 14-day implementation of total lockdown starting June 1.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary said all the agencies involved have been instructed to efforts to ensure that the aid reached those in need.

“This year alone, we have spent more than RM10 million to provide assistance to the affected parties,” he told reporters after attending the handing over ceremony of food aid by the Kelantan Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation (YaPEIM) to the residents of Kampung Pauh Lima, here today.

Present was Kelantan YaPEIM manager Nik Mohd Nurul Ihsan Salleh.

The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) was implemented in Kampung Pauh Lima, Mukim Gunong near Bachok and Kampung Pauh Lima, Mukim Banggu in Kota Bharu from May 19 to June 1.

On the EMCO implementation in Kampung Pauh Lima, Ahmad Marzuk said supplies of essential items would be placed at a collection centre set up at Sekolah Kebangsaan Pauh Lima.

“The government will ensure that all necessary assistance reaches the affected families,” he said. — Bernama