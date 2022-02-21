Total of 94 companies in Malaysia have AEO status

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 94 companies have authorised economic operator (AEO) status in the country since the programme was implemented in 2010, said the director-general of customs Datuk Seri Abdul Latif Abdul Kadir (pix).

An AEO is a company that has approval from the customs after having met supply chain safety standards under the SAFE Framework of Standards to Secure and Facilitate Global Trade (SAFE Framework) of the World Customs Organisation (WCO), which covers manufacturers and exporters, among others.

In a statement in conjunction with an emblem handing over ceremony to companies with AEO status, Abdul Latif said each AEO is responsible for maintaining the highest standards as pledged under a compliance checklist.

“The Royal Malaysian Customs Department remains committed to ensuring that companies comply with the standards and remain on track and we will not compromise if there are any irregularities,” he added.

Abdul Latif said he hopes more companies will join the AEO programme to enhance compliance in export and import activities and to ensure that global supply chains are safe and efficient. - Bernama