Total of 993 arrested for suspected involvement in Macau Scam

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 993 individuals were arrested for suspected involvement in Macau Scam activities in the first 10 months of this year, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Home Minister II Jonathan Yasin (pix) said the arrests from Jan 1 to Oct 31 involved 912 locals and 81 foreigners.

“Some 605 people have been charged (in court),“ he said when replying to a question from Datuk Mohamad Alamin (BN-Kimanis).

So far, he said there was no study on the age of those involved in the activity and the Home Ministry would conduct a study on the matter.

Meanwhile, Jonathan said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) was always working with various parties including the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), Bank Negara Malaysia, telecommunication companies and banking institutions to combat online fraud.

Apart from that, he said a cybercrime technical committee comprising PDRM and MCMC was established in March 2019 for the same purpose.

He said PDRM had also set up a special task force to identify and monitor the latest trends in online crime cases. — Bernama